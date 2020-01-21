SPRING LAKE – Village Council Monday night approved a tax abatement request that could potentially pave the way for a new hotel immediately east of the Spring Lake Holiday Inn at 940 W. Savidge St.
The proposal, set forth by current Holiday Inn owner Basil Bacall, is in its infancy, according to Village Manager Chris Burns. Bacall is based on the east side of the state.
“This request for the tax exemption is the first piece of the puzzle,” Burns said. “We haven't seen any preliminary designs. We don't know how many rooms, but probably about 100ish. The planning commission hasn't seen anything yet and we haven't seen anything yet.”
According to the tax abatement application, if the project comes to fruition, it will begin this fall and open summer of 2022.
Burns said the preliminary proposal is for a multi-level extended stay hotel to be built in the Holiday Inn parking lot.
She said the owner knew the project would not be possible without the tax exemption, which, if the hotel comes to fruition, would provide a 50 percent exemption for 12 years.
Burns said the proposal is for an $8.1 million investment that would provide 27 jobs. Burns said unstable soils make it an expensive construction proposition.
Bacall said it's too early for him to make any announcements or comment on the project.
“Burns said the next step is for the developer to put together site plans and seek planned unit development approval from the Village planning commission and village council.
“We do have to submit this to the Michigan Department of Treasury, but by the time it gets through our process, it's just a formality,” Burns said.
Although nothing is for sure, Burns said she's excited about the prospect of a new local hotel—for two reasons—the jobs it would create and niche fulfillment.
“This would be an extended stay hotel which we don't really have in this area,” she said. “It's not only a spark for tourism, but when you look at the number of manufacturing firms that bring in people fro outside the state or country, I think there's a need. Right now, if a manufacturer brings in some of their executives, where do they stay?”
If approved, the rooms would be larger than a typical hotel room, according to Burns, and include a kitchenette.
“They would feel a little more homey than a hotel room,” she said. “I think there's a need for this in the area.”
Bacall operates 22 other hotels in the state, according to Burns, with the Spring Lake Holiday Inn being the only one in West Michigan.
“He's been featured in 'Time' magazine,” Burns said. “His life story is fascinating. He's been recognized for his philanthropic efforts and he's a very devout Christian. Philanthropy is at the heart of what he does. That fits in well with the culture of West Michigan.”
Burns said Bacall typically deals with Hilton and Hyatt — higher-end brands.
Initial plans call for ground-level parking underneath the new hotel, with rooms on the second floor and up.
“I think he (Bacall) is looking to fill a niche in the area that hasn't been filled,” Burns said. “We have some bed-and-breakfasts, but if you're bringing in someone from China, are they going to stay at a B&B? Probably not. Are they going to stay at a short-term rental during tourist season? Probably not. I think this is a niche he thinks needs to be filled.”
