A young man receives a ballot while voting in Robinson Township, one of few places in Ottawa County in which people could decide to vote only for the millage proposal, not party candidates. By approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Robinson Township precincts only received about a handful of such ballots.
A young man receives a ballot while voting in Robinson Township, one of few places in Ottawa County in which people could decide to vote only for the millage proposal, not party candidates. By approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Robinson Township precincts only received about a handful of such ballots.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
After her owners wrap up voting Tuesday afternoon, Lola poses with one of their "I Voted" stickers.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
Voters are welcomed at the polls with different signs showing them where to go to cast a ballot on Tuesday.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
A person fills out their information before voting on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.