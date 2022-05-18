Grand Haven High School's Science Olympiad team had to wait four days to find the results of Saturday's national championship competition. It was worth the wait.
The Buccaneers placed 14th overall in the competition, which was held virtually. Highlighting the effort was the bridge building duo of Jagger Schaendorf and Joseph Mazor, who captured first place in the national event. With their top finish, each will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college or university of their choice upon graduation.
Grand Haven had several other top 10 finishes, including third in trajectory, fifth in gravity vehicle, fifth in WiFi lab, sixth in green generation, sixth in ping pong parachute and sixth in rocks and minerals.
(1) comment
Congratulations to the Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad team, coaches, and parents! What an impressive accomplishment you have achieved.
