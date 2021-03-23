Creative Fringe Closing Signs

The Creative Fringe storefront at 117 Washington Ave. in downtown Grand Haven shows closing signs. Today was its planned last day open. Aldea Coffee will be replacing it.

 Tribune photo / Dylan Goetz

A West Michigan-based coffee shop is on the move in downtown Grand Haven.

Aldea Coffee will be taking over the 117 Washington Ave. location after The Creative Fringe announced its closing for this week.

