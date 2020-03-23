With restaurants across Michigan closed to dine-in customers, many local eateries have turned to take-out orders to keep their doors open.
In downtown Grand Haven, efforts are being made to assist those restaurants.
Jeremy Swiftney, director of Grand Haven Main Street, instituted a program using the bright yellow ArtWalk cones to mark off zones in front of restaurants that offer take-out food.
“One idea to help our businesses is to set aside reserved spaces for businesses to utilize for curbside pick-up orders,” he said. “You may have seen these at your favorite restaurant before for to-go orders. … Since no one is able to currently dine in our restaurants and establishments, why not set up places so these businesses could possibly continue to do business while the employees and patrons can still socially distance themselves from others safely.”
In a further attempt to help promote local businesses, Grand Haven Main Street created a list of five ways you can do so without leaving your home.
(1) Order take-out or delivery from your favorite local restaurants. They are working hard preparing food so you don’t have to brave the bare shelves and craziness of the supermarket. Don’t forget to check off Nos. 3 and 4 on this list and share your experience with your friends on social media.
(2) Buy a gift card for future use, or shop by phone or online for curbside pick-up or delivery service. While not every location will have online shopping, don’t forget the option to pick up the phone and give them a call. They are happy to assist.
(3) Follow your favorite shops and establishments on social media. Don’t forget to support these local businesses by sharing their posts and engage with the posts to help their outreach.
(4) Leave an online review. Use some of your downtime at home to write reviews for the local businesses you love and support. These reviews can go a long way in assisting the businesses with future growth and sales.
(5) Subscribe to your local newspaper, and your favorite local business’ newsletters, loyalty programs, blogs and email lists to stay connected and up to date on their happenings and help them build their following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.