Bay Marine, a family-owned luxury boat dealer with locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida, recently announced its partnership with Lake Michigan Yacht Sales, as well as a newly signed channel partnership with powerboat manufacturer Formula Boats.
Bay Marine will be the exclusive representative of Formula Boats for the southern half of Lake Michigan. In addition, Bay Marine has entered into a long-term lease with North Shore Marina in Grand Haven and Barrett Boat Works in Spring Lake, where Bay Marine will overtake the long-standing sales operation of North Shore Marina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.