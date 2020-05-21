The cancellation of this year’s Coast Guard Festival is one more blow to local businesses that rely on tourism to pay the bills.
“This is just one more thing in the long line of challenges that we’re facing,” said Joy Gaasch, president of the Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg Chamber of Commerce. “Because tourism is such an important part of our community’s economy, anything that diminishes the number of folks that are going to be traveling, staying, visiting, it has a huge impact on us.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
