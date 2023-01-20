SPRING LAKE — The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg is offering a course on how to increase cyber security for your business.
“Listen & Learn: An Intro Into Cyber Security” will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Dan Heimler of Watchdog Cyber, Ed Hill of Jadex Strategic Group and Kirby Chittenden of Dunewood Technology Solutions will participate in a Chamber-led panel discussion meant to educate you on how to keep your network safe from intruders.
