Coffee houses offer more than a hot cup of joe – they provide a place for people to come together and socialize.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made that a challenge, according to Erin Lyon, owner and manager of Jumpin’ Java in downtown Grand Haven.
“The biggest change is our new online ordering system and outdoor seating in the winter,” Lyon said. “We were lucky enough to stay open even when we were doing to-go only, but we have had shortened hours for almost a year now.
“All the temporary shutdowns have been very difficult,” she added. “We were forced to lay off everyone back in March of 2020 and haven’t expanded hiring due to all the unknowns. We are looking forward to a better spring and summer this year.”
Lyon said the pandemic forced many businesses – hers included – to make changes to the way they do things on a day-to-day basis.
“We now accept online orders and provide curbside pick-up,” she said. “We always offered the curbside pick-up, but we didn’t really advertise it. Online orders have allowed people to schedule when they want food to be picked up and really helped when we had to do to-go only.”
Jumpin’ Java also set up outdoor greenhouses to provide outdoor seating during the cold winter months.
“The plan is to continue this in the future, not just for this past year,” Lyon said. “The outdoor structures are a lot of fun and I hope we see more outdoor winter eating options in Grand Haven in the future. ... Our first week of having our greenhouses available, we had someone ask permission to marry the daughter of a customer. Jumpin’ Java has always been a place where important conversations happen and the pandemic couldn’t stop that.”
Lyon said she’s been moved by the support of the community during the tough times.
“We have been so blessed by the residents of the Tri-Cities who supported us this last year,” she said. “We had thousands of dollars in gift cards purchased when we were struggling. People went out of their way to buy coffee from us and gave larger tips to our staff. Small actions like those add up and made a huge difference.”
