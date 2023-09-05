Plans to build a Costco Wholesale warehouse in Fruitport Township have been scrapped, according to township officials.
Costco Wholesale Corporation originally wanted to build a warehouse and a fuel facility on the vacant land on South Harvey Street in Fruitport Township. The plans were first proposed in July.
The Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission held a public hearing and considered a site plan for the store. After hearing from dozens of locals, who all supported the plan, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposal in August.
“This is very disappointing news – especially since there is so much support from the community,” said Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham.
Dunham said the Costco may be built at a later time when the corporation has fewer ongoing projects, according to Costco representatives.
“[The developers] like the community. They like the site. It sounds like it’s just a matter of timing,” Dunham said. “They’ve told us that Fruitport still ranks near the top of their list for future stores, so we are hopeful that we will be talking to them again very soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.