Jon DeWys, CEO of Marne-based DeWys Manufacturing, Josh Vink of ReFab LLC and Mark Schoenborn, president of DeWys Manufacturing, pose for a photo after announcing the purchase of Grand Haven-based ReFab.
DeWys Manufacturing, a Marne-based company, has purchased ReFab LLC, a metal fabrication firm at 1811 Hayes St. in Grand Haven.
DeWys leaders said the addition of Refab will expand capabilities like cutting, forming and welding, while allowing quicker turnaround times to current and future customers. The faster production times and expanded services will take effect immediately.
