Light Night

Grand Haven’s Light Night holiday shopping event takes place Friday, Nov. 19, from 5-8 p.m.

Grand Haven’s Main Street Downtown Development Authority is hosting its annual Grand Haven Light Night on Friday, Nov. 19.

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m., and gives people the opportunity to explore Grand Haven’s downtown businesses.

Light Night Brochure

