“It’s a much different story than we had last year.”
Those were the words of Dr. Paul Isley, associate dean of undergraduate programs in the Sideman College of Business at Grand Valley State University, who each year in February presents an economic forecast for Northwest Ottawa County in association with the local Chamber of Commerce.
A year ago, Isley stood at the front of the room of the Grand Haven Community Center and warned those in attendance that we could see a slight recession in the coming months.
Last week, Isley sat in his office and spoke to the assembled crowd virtually, and his message was vastly different than any he’s given in past years.
“This is a virus and public health response, not a broken economy,” he said. “This is all about the fact that, for safety reasons, we’re seeing shutdowns in various parts of our economy. It’s not like what we saw in 2007, ’08, ’09 – breakdowns of fundamental components of the economy took a long time to heal.
“Understand, there is no precedent in U.S. history for what’s been happening, absolutely no precedent, so predicting what’s going to happen is harder than it’s ever been,” Isley added.
In fact, Isley’s 2021 outlook was primarily positive, thanks to massive government stimulus packages that have put money in the pockets of many across Ottawa County.
“Everybody got the stimulus,” he said. “It went into people’s savings, and when we get into the second half of this year, when people feel safe enough to spend money, they’ll spend it.”
Isley predicted the U.S. and Michigan economies will reach pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022. He expects that recovery to be quicker in Ottawa County – likely by the end of 2021.
Here are a few highlights from Isley’s presentation:
n Early on, the shutdowns due to COVID-19 hit Michigan harder than many other states, in part because Detroit was one of the nation’s epicenters for the virus. In addition, Michigan had some of the nation’s most stringent restrictions.
“We were starting to see some restrictions in early March, and by the middle of the month, we started to see schools closing,” Isley said. “The last third of the month, all across the country, we had stay-home orders. But what stay home means was completely different depending on what state you live in. Only 20 percent of states listed construction as nonessential. Michigan was one of those.”
n Isley said in order to understand how the economy is going to behave, it is important to model how the virus is impacting an area.
“Most economic markers we look at are useless,” he said. “I’ve had to spend hundreds of hours learning how to model viruses.”
Isley pays close attention to hospitalizations.
“The number of new cases will vary by the number of tests being done, the type of testing, all sorts of things,” he said. “Hospitalizations, on the other hand, people don’t go to the hospital unless they absolutely have to. This set of numbers is more indicative of the depth of the intrusion of the virus.”
n Michigan’s unemployment rate has largely recovered in all industries except hospitality (hotels, restaurants, etc.).
“The last recession, which started in 2007, unemployment reached 11.7 percent in 2008,” Isley said. “It took us 72 months before that measure dropped below 11.7 percent. This time, it took us eight months. That’s due to the size of the government stimulus.”
n The government stimulus checks have had a very positive effect on people’s savings accounts.
“This long recession that everybody is talking about and how awful it’s been – the average American had twice as much money in savings at the end of this than they did at the beginning,” Isley said. “I’m not saying everyone is better off. There are many people hurting, many not receiving income. But overall, this is a huge bump. This is what’s going to cause us to have a really strong back end of this, is we’re going to have pent-up savings.”
n Manufacturing recovered quickly from the light recession, which began in the end of 2019. Automotive also came back strong.
“We saw a very fast turnaround on automotive purchases, which helped support the West Michigan economy,” Isley said.
n The hospitality industry, however, is still suffering greatly.
“Restaurants are on the other side of this – the most susceptible to shutdowns,” Isley said. “Nationally, sales dropped 50 percent last April. They started coming back as things reopened, and we had that beautiful summer here in Michigan, where people could eat outside.
“Then we had the second shutdown, and that was in many ways substantially more painful for restaurants,” he continued. “It’s colder out, so it’s harder to take advantage of outdoor seating. Plus, people have this virus fatigue. They’re tired of all this. They’re hunkering down, hoping to get through the holiday season and come out on the other side when things would be better. As a result, we got into January and more than 30 percent of restaurants and close to 60 percent of bars closed.”
n Local business owners are very divided over what 2021 will bring. Isley said 22 percent of those who responded to a survey put out by GVSU said they expect to lose employment over 2020. However, 50 percent of those that responded say they’ll be growing at more than 3 percent.
n Ottawa County has seen an increase in wages and in hours being paid, which is good news for those looking for jobs.
“Total wages were off by less than 1 percent, which is stunning when I watch the news and the sky is falling,” said Isley, who noted that in Muskegon, total wages are down 6 percent.
n Isley said that the 7,000 jobs lost in Ottawa County in November and December were nearly all in the hospitality industries.
“We didn’t lose a single job in manufacturing,” he said. “Well, we lost some, but we added them, so it was a zero net loss. This is a shutdown because of a virus, not because the economy is broken. The hospitality piece can’t come back online yet. It’s going to be the middle of the year. All other sectors of the economy are firing along pretty well.”
Isley offered two warnings as he neared the conclusion of his presentation. The first deals with COVID-19 vaccines and the fears surrounding new variants.
“A race is going on right now for vaccinations,” he said. “This is really, really important, because this is what lets us reopen the economy.”
Isley said health experts have told him that once the new variants get into a region, it becomes the prominent type of the virus in about a month’s time.
“So, we have realistically 4-6 weeks to get as many people vaccinated as we can, and try to reduce the impacts of these new viruses,” Isley said. “Right now, based on the vaccines we’re getting and the speed with which Michigan has been vaccinating people, we’re at about 8 percent, and by the end of February, we’ll be a little above 18 percent who have received the first dose. That’s pretty good, but it’s not what we need. We need it to be 50, 60, 70 percent. We’re watching hospitalizations, and if they start to tick up again, that’s a warning sign that things will be a little slower.”
His second warning deals with rising prices and interest rates.
“We have a lot of savings,” he said. “We’re going to get more stimulus checks. … We’re going to see a big pop in spending as people feel they’re safe. There are fewer restaurants available, so what’s going to happen to prices? We’ll also likely see before the end of the year a $15 minimum wage that will be stepping up over the next few years. That first step won’t affect us too much in Michigan, but we’ll see across the U.S. adding 0.2, 0.3 percentage points to the rate of inflation.”
Here are things that Isley will be watching for over the next few months that will be markers for the health of the economy:
Don’t watch unemployment. “It doesn’t matter very much,” he said.
Do watch hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Do watch passenger miles and border closures. “Those will tell us whether ... the world economy is beginning to heal,” he said.
Do watch consumer consumption expenditures. “I almost never watch consumer expenditures, but I am right now because there is a pile of savings right now, it’s pent up, and people want to spend it,” he said.
