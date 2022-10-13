GRAND RAPIDS — The West Michigan economy appears to have flattened, but has not yet contracted into a recession, according to the latest monthly survey data released by Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business.
The September survey of purchasing managers – conducted by Brian Long, director of supply chain research at GVSU – found steady demand among automotive suppliers offsetting more negative news about orders coming from sectors like the office furniture industry.
