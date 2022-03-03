ABOVE: From left to right: Bonnie Brown, co-owner; Kaitlyn Budy, general manager; and John Zervas, co-owner at Bad Habit Grand Haven. The milkshake shop is set to open Friday. RIGHT: From left to right: The “Swipe Right,” a strawberry cheesecake-themed milkshake; the “Slacker,” a chocolate and peanut butter milkshake; and the “Daydreamer,” a strawberry, vanilla and unicorn-themed milkshake.
ABOVE: From left to right: Bonnie Brown, co-owner; Kaitlyn Budy, general manager; and John Zervas, co-owner at Bad Habit Grand Haven. The milkshake shop is set to open Friday.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
General Manager Kaitlyn Budy prepares a milkshake with a mixer. Her shirt has the restaurant’s slogan, “So good it can’t be bad.”
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A close-up look at the “Swipe Right,” a vanilla and strawberry milkshake with a slice of strawberry cheesecake on top and a warm strawberry and white chocolate s’more.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
General Manager Kaitlyn Budy drizzles chocolate onto the “Slacker,” a chocolate and peanut butter milkshake at Bad Habit Grand Haven. In the background, co-owner Bonnie Brown mixes a milkshake.
