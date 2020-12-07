FERRYSBURG — The Pizza Hut in Ferrysburg, located at 201 Pine St., will close its doors for good on Dec. 13.
"We care very deeply about the well-being of our team members that have been employed at our Ferrysburg Pizza Hut location and we intend on retaining all of our current employees as they transfer to our other locations," John Brinker, the corporation's chief operating officer, said in a press release. "In addition, we would like to say 'thank you' to all our dedicated customers who frequented our Ferrysburg Pizza Hut and who over time became our friends by their devoted patronage."
The Ferrysburg Pizza Hut location opened in 1987.
