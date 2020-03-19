It’s business almost as usual, as funeral directors, like everyone else, work to adjust to the ever-changing regulations coming down during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The lounge is closed, so there is no food service,” said Scott Klaassen, funeral director for Klaassen Family Funeral Home. “There’s no coffee either,” he said, pointing to the empty coffee pot just before a late morning service on Wednesday.
“Right now, the law is 50 people or under (at a funeral service), or you can livestream,” said Craig Sytsema, co-owner of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services.
The funeral homes have to practice social distancing, encourage it among visitors, and up their cleaning and sanitizing program.
“We’re doing a lot of private family viewings,” Sytsema said.
He added that the families want to do something for themselves right now and are planning larger Celebration of Life gatherings for later.
Brothers Brad and Scott Bartels said Wednesday that waiting is not something they want to do, prior to the service for their mother, Erma Bartels, at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
“We just felt that waiting until later just didn’t seem right,” Scott said.
“We kind of wanted closure,” Brad added.
Scott said they had been allowed to visit their mother at the nursing home because she was actively dying. Nursing homes are otherwise closed to all visitors at this time.
“You had to fill out the form and they had to take your temperature before you could go in,” he said.
The family had planned for a service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, where Erma had been a long-time member, but chose instead to hold a private family service at the funeral home because of restrictions due to the pandemic.
They also had to cancel the luncheon that had been planned.
“We’ll just get takeout,” Scott said. “There isn’t any other option” – referring to the closure of restaurants due to the pandemic.
Scott Klaassen said his staff is taking extra precautions after every visitor by sanitizing visiting areas. Signs on the door and at various points throughout the funeral home explain the protocols that are being followed. Additional signs explain and demonstrate with pictures “How to stop the germs.” Bottles of hand sanitizer and containers of disinfecting wipes are also scattered around the public areas.
A basket full of pens was located next to the guestbook. Another empty container was nearby with the sign “dirty pens” on it.
Klaassen said they were opening doors for people and changing the flow of the receiving line so nobody had to backtrack to get out the door. Every other chair was removed in the chapel, as part of the social distancing.
An extra precaution is being taken by Sytsema for its Harvey Street location in Muskegon County. In addition to the guestbook, people had to sign a separate form with their name, address and telephone number in case there was an exposure and people needed to be contacted by the health department.
Klaassen said his staff also has to take extra precautions when picking up a deceased person.
“We have masks and gloves on when we remove somebody from confined spaces,” he said.
They also use a mask to cover the nose and mouth of the deceased person in case there is any air released when the body is moved.
At a nursing home, funeral directors are also required to answer questions about possible COVID-19 exposure. They must also have their temperatures taken.
“It feels like a different world right now,” Craig Sytsema said. “Our door handles have never been cleaned this much, and they were cleaned a lot to begin with.”
Sytsema said that a private Rosary was held Tuesday for an elderly man before the family entered the room. And hugs have turned into a lot of pats on the back.
Another side effect of closures due to the virus is that some municipal clerk offices are closed and it’s taking a lot longer to get a death certificate, Sytsema said. That’s more the case in Muskegon County where the county offices are currently closed.
“I’ve had to order death certificates from Lansing,” he said.
Sytsema noted that Ottawa County sends the certificates by email, so there are no people in the office.
The delay doesn’t pose a problem for the funeral home, he said, but it makes it harder on the families who are trying to close bank accounts or life insurance policies.
Delaying services or life celebrations by months is hard on people, Sytsema said.
“It feels like it extends that grief journey,” he added.
Still, the funeral directors want to reassure people that they are still there and they are trained and continuing to learn to work in these situations.
“The main thing overall is not to panic,” Klaassen said. “We must remain a calm voice for our families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.