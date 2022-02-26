The Linck Insurance Agency of Ravenna recently announced the hiring of Grand Haven resident Nathan Dekker.
Decker has 12 years of insurance experience in underwriting and claims, and holds the CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) designation.
