Developer Denny Cherette, center, is joined Thursday by several local leaders for a groundbreaking at the Harmony Lake apartment development being built at the former Fruitport Golf Club in Fruitport Township.
ABOVE: Denny Cherette talks about the new Harmony Lake apartment home development, which will include 217 one- and two-bedroom units. RIGHT: Larry Hall with the Cherette Group shows off plans for the new Harmony Lake development.
Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung
Larry Hall with the Cherette Group shows off plans for the new Harmony Lake development.
Developers, local officials and many others gathered at the former Fruitport Golf Club’s event center late Thursday morning for a groundbreaking on the Harmony Lake development.
The project is spearheaded by the Cherette Group out of Grand Haven. It will feature 217 apartment homes in nine buildings on the north side of the property that has served as a golf course for the past several decades.
