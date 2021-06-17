GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The name for the Health Pointe medical center in Grand Haven Township has been changed to Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center.
Health Pointe opened in 2018 as a collaboration between Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital. In 2020, Holland Hospital withdrew from the partnership, leaving Spectrum Health as the sole owner of Health Pointe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.