When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this week that a ban on in-person dining was extended through Dec. 20, Annette Nelson was crushed.
Nelson, who owns Stanz Cafe in Grand Haven, watched the governor’s news conference, hoping desperately that in-person dining would resume this past week.
“It hit pretty hard,” she said. “I had done two schedules for the restaurant because I didn’t know if we would be open or closed, so I had one for takeout and one for dine-in. I was very disappointed. I feel like restaurants are being unfairly targeted.”
Other restaurant owners across the area feel the same, and they’re struggling.
“I think it’s the hardest on the employees,” Nelson said. “I have staff that’s not working. I have 3-4 people scheduled every day instead of 10. It’s Christmas. That’s hard on everybody.”
Nelson is very excited about a new Holiday Bingo promotion that encourages residents to visit Tri-Cities restaurants.
Ann Haruki floated the idea to Nelson and a few other local restaurant owners after reading about a similar program in another community. A bingo-style card has been created that features 36 local bars, coffee shops and restaurants. Those who collect a receipt from six different participating restaurants can submit those to become eligible for drawings for gift cards to area businesses.
“After reading an article about Taste of Muskegon doing a Restaurant Bingo to encourage people to support local restaurants, I reached out to Annette Nelson at Stanz, Chris Weavers at JW’s and Erin Lyon at Jumpin’ Java and floated the idea,” Haruki said. “We had an emergency meeting a couple days ago and we pulled it all together.”
You can pick up a card at three local restaurants – Stanz Cafe, 1118 Washington Ave.; JW’s Food and Spirits, 6 N. Seventh St.; and Jumpin’ Java, 215 Washington Ave. You can turn in your receipts in an envelope featuring your name and phone number to the same restaurants.
The program runs through Jan. 3, and while the participating restaurants are all local as opposed to chains, Haruki said other Tri-Cities restaurants – Applebee’s, for example – will be counted toward the promotion.
“They all have local people working there,” she said. “I just feel like we’ve got to do something fun to support and help our local businesses.”
Nelson said she certainly has felt the love from the community over the past several months.
“I feel the support every day,” she said. “There are people who are ordering and leaving us more than a 20 percent tip because they know we’re struggling and want us to stay viable. I’m very thankful to the whole community – thankful for everything the city did this past summer, and the liquor commission. They stepped up to make sure we’re going to be OK. They showed they really care about area businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.