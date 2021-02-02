Vinnie Opdyke describes himself as an extrovert, who likes to get out and talk with people.
Not being able to do so at restaurants since November 2020 has been tough, so he was thrilled to cozy into a seat at Morning Star Cafe in Grand Haven’s Centertown for a late breakfast Monday morning.
“It was refreshing to get out and get some food,” said Opdyk, who was joined by GHSP co-worker Danny Sifuentez. “We were discussing this last week that we wanted to get out. I have a friend who works here, so I wanted to come in and give him some business and get some good food.
“I’m an extrovert, so I like getting out and hanging out,” he added. “This afternoon, I’m going to the Hiway Inn for beers, because I’m thirsty, too.”
Monday marked the first day Michigan restaurants were able to serve dine-in customers since mid-November due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ epidemic order. The ban was in response to a second wave of high rates of COVID-19. Until Monday, Michigan was one of only two states still prohibiting indoor dining statewide.
Diners and workers alike were excited for the long-awaited day when dine-in service resumed.
“We were just taking a ride by the lake and said, ‘Oh my gosh, we can go to a restaurant – let’s do it!’” said Drew Vuteveen, who joined a friend at Morning Star Cafe. “It’s fun. It’s one of the things you take for granted. And now, all of a sudden, it’s a big privilege to go out to a restaurant.”
While the closure was an inconvenience for diners, it was a major blow to restaurant owners and their employees.
“We’re excited. All my workers are ready to go back to work,” said Adam MacMillan, who owns Embassy Bar and Grill in Robinson Township. “Our community has been doing takeout, but our customers are ready for this to end so they can get back to normal. We can only have 25 percent (occupancy), so that will help. We need to open up more so we can pay our bills.
“One of the hardships we’ve come across is supply issues from distributers that have had to shut down for months,” he added. “We’ve had to change our menu or go up in price because of the cost of goods that are coming in. That’s the main problem we have.”
Jamie Miller, one of the owners of Stable Inn in Grand Haven Township, said he’s facing staffing issues as they opened Monday.
“Some of them are scared of corona, and others are making too much on unemployment,” he said. “But most of our former staff we have back. I’m a little nervous about the amount of people we might get in for the rushes – I hope we have enough staff to handle it.”
During the shutdown, Miller, the other owners and volunteers built six outdoor dining sheds, which helped keep some money coming in.
“That brought our sales percentages up quite a bit,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do those, but I don’t know if we have enough staff to do inside and outside dining.”
COVID-19 restrictions are limiting what the Stable Inn is best known, such as its salad bar with wings.
“That’s what we were known for – our all-you-can-eat dinners and our salad bar – but we’re not allowed to do that as of now,” Miller said. “Some people say that will never come back. Some people say after time goes by, we’ll be able to do it again.”
Jeramy and Ronette Samdal, owners of the Idle Hour Cafe in Spring Lake, said the two things that have kept them motivated throughout the pandemic are the drive to keep local businesses everywhere afloat and provide a social experience for their regulars.
Idle Hour Cafe reopened for in-person dining at 7 a.m. Monday. At around 11 a.m., many regular customers had either stopped in or were at a table. Ronette says the relationships she has with her regular customers has helped her stay grounded throughout the constant opening and closing of in-person dining in the state.
“To know that this place is where they come to see people and socialize, I think they want to be safe,” she said. “But even if we were open this whole time, this would still be the only place they come to.”
Idle Hour Cafe received one paycheck protection loan from the federal government, which is likely to be forgiven, and is currently seeking another from the state.
The Samdals say they aren’t looking for a huge rush of customers, but a steady increase to be able to adjust to the new safety rules they have in place.
“I think people are staying in because they don’t want to come out and have to wait,” Ronette said. “Everybody is expecting everywhere to be busy. I think people are going to wait it out for the first week or two to come in.”
Once the weekends come and more people are willing to go out for breakfast or lunch, Idle Hour may have to ask some people to wait in their cars due to the 25 percent capacity limits set by the state.
“We are going to stay safe,” Jeramy said. “We want to stay open so we need to make sure that we follow the guidelines. We don’t mind being a little slow because you get in a rush and start cutting corners. We don’t want that.”
The Samdals say they have been doing their best to support other local restaurants, too. There’s something about a local place that builds community, Jeramy said.
“Small-town diners everywhere – there’s some that aren’t going to make it,” he said. “We feel like we have to keep that legacy going, otherwise, you’re going to be left with McDonalds. You aren’t going to have the small-town diner, where you care about the food they make and care about the people. We don’t want that to go away.”
Another Spring Lake landmark business, Stan’s Bar, reopened at 11 a.m. Monday for in-person dining. Manager Joseph Stalec said it’s possible that they will have to turn some customers away due to the state’s capacity restrictions.
“It’s a small community and my staff and I, we know almost everyone in this area,” he said. “We are going to have to turn away friends and family. It’s going to be tough.”
Stalec said the bar has had to get creative in the way that it earns revenue over the past 10 months, including selling Stan’s Bar merchandise during the holiday season.
“We’ve done burger nights to go, reopened the patio, and scratched and clawed,” he said. “It wasn’t anything close to what we would have made if we were regularly open, but we’re trying to keep our name out there.”
Chris Weavers, owner of JW’s Food & Spirits in Grand Haven, said the past several months have been an “emotional roller coaster.”
“Every two weeks, my hopes have been dashed,” she said. “I think, ‘Oh, in two weeks, we can open,’ and then (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) kicks the can down the road two more weeks.
“Now we’re legitimately opening, and we’re hoping we can stay that way,” Weavers said. “It’s only 25 percent, so it’s not much, but it’s better than nothing. It’s been a rough year.”
The state health department’s epidemic order requires the following of restaurants offering dine-in service:
Guests must be seated to eat or drink.
All guests must be masked unless seated at their table. Employees must be masked.
Establishments must collect a name and phone number for dine-in customers to assist in contact tracing.
Parties are limited to six patrons from one household per table. All parties must be seated so the patrons at one table are 6 or more feet away from patrons at other tables.
The restaurant must be closed to guests from 10 p.m to 4 a.m. Guests should be seated with enough time to dine and exit the building before 10 p.m.
A facility is limited to 25 percent occupancy for indoor dining. This can be no more than 100 people.
Guests may not congregate, dance or otherwise mingle in a common area of the restaurant. This includes a waiting area in which guests are waiting for seating.
If an employee at a food service establishment tests positive for COVID-19, the restaurant must close to completely clean the facility before serving food again.
