From left, Kate Skaggs, The WinMatt Group; Mark Prein, Prein & Newhof; Senator Roger Victory; Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage; Morgan Carroll, Greater Muskegon Economic Development; and Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County.
GRAND RAPIDS – Lakeshore Advantage, the nonprofit economic development organization for Ottawa and Allegan counties, was selected alongside Greater Muskegon Economic Development as winner of the MiBiz Deal of the Year Award in the Economic Development category.
The two organizations worked together to secure approved funding from the State of Michigan for the Southeast Regional Force Main infrastructure expansion project. The concept was originally introduced almost 14 years ago and its construction represents one of the region’s largest and most important collaborative efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.