Grand Haven Main Street’s Light Night event, which was scheduled to take place this weekend, has been canceled.
“Grand Haven Main Street cannot in good faith hold and promote an event that will break recommendations for public safety by creating a gathering of over 25 people outside,” executive director Jeremy Swiftney said in a press release.
“The decision was not made lightly, and hurts us to the very core. At the end of the day, weighing all options, it was best for us to operate with the safety of our community and our stakeholders at heart. In the past week, we have had multiple positive tests from employees in district, and hospitalizations of stakeholders due to COVID-19.
“We need to ensure we are being safe for each stakeholder, and doing our part not to hold events that could further restrict our business into a situation we had earlier this year.”
Swiftney noted that some businesses will still hold their holiday open house events as planned.
Grand Haven Main Street will be creating reserved pick-up only parking spaces in front of restaurants and retail shops that will be offering takeout or curbside service.
