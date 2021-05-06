LMCU Branch

Employees pose outside the newly opened Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Robbins Road.

 Courtesy photo

Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) opened its newest branch office at 16916 Robbins Road in Grand Haven on Monday.

The new, full-service facility with a walk-in lobby was formerly a Lake Trust Credit Union office.

