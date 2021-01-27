As an avid bird hunter, Brent Pike spends a lot of time crashing through the roughest terrain he can find.
On any given day, he’ll hike an average of 12 miles, busting through thickets and briars, putting a tremendous amount of wear and tear on his gear. Over the years, Pike has struggled to find upland hunting clothing that can keep up with him.
“If you look at what’s out there, there really hasn’t been any innovation in this field,” the Grand Haven Township man said. “In big-game hunting, companies like Sitka, Kuiu and First Lite have introduced Gore-Tex, stretch fabric … but in upland, nobody’s taken that step to introduce 21st-century gear to bird hunters. That’s what we’re doing.”
Three years ago, Pike and his partners – his brother Jared Pike and friend Todd Ireland – began working on their own clothing line, called Pyke Gear. They say they have cut no corners, painstakingly selecting the best materials they could find.
“It took years to develop the product and test them to make sure what we’re offering is of the highest quality,” Pike said. “Even things as simple as the thread we use: Is it abrasion resistant? We asked: How can we find lightweight, breathable, water-repellant materials that also hold up what we put them through?”
Pike says he talked to countless fellow hunters to find out what they wanted in their upland gear.
“We did a lot of market research, talking to guys who are really into bird hunting,” he said. “And what they told us is, ‘We want this stuff, and we’ll pay a premium price for it, especially if it’s made in the USA.’”
In fact, most Pyke Gear is made in Michigan. Current offerings include two styles of pants, hunting shirts, a game vest, socks, gloves and hats. More items will be added this year.
“We’re producing right now a core body vest that we’ll be launching in the next couple of weeks, as well as a waterproof, breathable jacket that will be out this fall,” Pike said.
Pyke Gear will hosting a grand opening of its new retail space, located at 976 Judson Road in Norton Shores, just west of Grand Haven Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. While the showroom will be open, there will also be a large tent set up outdoors with hot dogs and beverages.
Jimmy Gretzinger, owner and host of “Michigan Out of Doors TV,” and Ron Boehme, host of the “Hunting Dog” podcast, will both be on hand to mingle with guests.
“In the fall, before hunting season, we’ll be open a fair amount,” Pike said of the store. “But this time of year, we’ll have limited store hours and be open by appointment.”
