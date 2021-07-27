Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy this evening then windy with strong thunderstorms late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 72F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then windy with strong thunderstorms late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 72F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.