Long Road Distillers captured eight new honors at the 2020 American Craft Spirits Awards, including two gold medals for Long Road Aquavit and Long Road Raspberry Liqueur.
Under normal circumstances, the winners of the American Craft Spirits Awards are announced at the annual convention for the American Craft Spirits Association, the national nonprofit organization representing the country’s craft spirits producers. However, with events across the country being canceled or postponed, this year’s winners were announced via livestream.
