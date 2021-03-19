Jill Hutchinson, owner and manager of Buffalo Bob’s in downtown Grand Haven, said there’s no debate in her mind – masks have been the biggest challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest change in our business is that everyone is wearing a mask,” she said. “There haven’t really been any other changes. Everyone is really nice and acts pretty normal. Since we’ve been open, we’ve had lots of people visit the store, even from out of town. Nobody acts too scared.”
But asking customers to wear masks – and wearing a mask herself – has been a burden.
“It gets long wearing it all day,” she said. “Honestly, though, it’s been really quite good. Bob (her husband) and I both got our shots and we get tested for COVID before we travel, so we feel pretty good about it all. We had a great summer last year and the seasonal rentals are already booking for this summer, so we’re excited.”
Hutchinson said the pandemic hasn’t had a drastic effect on the day-to-day operations of the retail store.
“We don’t let people try clothes on, but that’s not that big of a deal,” she said. “I think people felt safe shopping in a smaller store.”
Buffalo Bob’s was closed for a few months in the early days of the pandemic, but the store reopened its doors shortly before Memorial Day.
“Every time people came in after we reopened in May 2020, people kept saying, ‘We’re so glad you’re open,’” Hutchinson said. “It was great to hear that every time.”
