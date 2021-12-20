NASHVILLE — Moo-ville Creamery, the Nashville, Michigan-based dairy company with three locations across mid-Michigan, makes some of the best chocolate ice cream in the United States, according to the North American Ice Cream Association.
The family owned company won a blue ribbon last month at ConeCon, NICRA's annual trade show and ice cream competition. It also received a red ribbon for vanilla and a white ribbon for strawberry, the second- and third-place awards for those flavors respectively, the Lansing State Journal reports.
