Christian Miller, Kurt Knoth and Wendy Knoth pose inside the doorway of the future site of their businesses, at 1434 Colfax Ave. in Grand Haven. Miller will soon take ownership of the Loose Spokes bike shop.
Christian Miller, Kurt Knoth and Wendy Knoth pose inside the doorway of the future site of their businesses, at 1434 Colfax Ave. in Grand Haven. Miller will soon take ownership of the Loose Spokes bike shop.
The Loose Spokes bike shop will soon be under new ownership, moving to a new location and expanding to include a “brewstillery.”
Loose Spokes employee Christian Miller will be taking over for the shop’s longtime owner, Jack Crawford, sometime in October. The store, which is currently located at 16790 Hayes St. in Grand Haven Township, will be moving to the city at 1434 Colfax Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.