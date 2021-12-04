The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg is participating in the “Our Town” gift card/certificate effort provided by Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards or certificates they buy through local chambers of commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount they can spend at businesses across Michigan. With the match, a Chamber of Commerce Dune Dollar purchase will be doubled to give local small businesses a boost this holiday season.
