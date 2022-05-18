Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is coming to Grand Haven.
Details are scarce, but City Manager Patrick McGinnis confirmed this week that the restaurant chain will be taking over the former Wendy’s location at 320 N. Beacon Blvd. Construction is currently underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.