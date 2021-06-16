The local Chamber of Commerce recently held a series of ribbon cuttings to celebrate the openings of several businesses associated with the Epicurean Village in Spring Lake.
Ribbon cuttings took place with the staff of Windermere House, Grand Finale Bakeshop and Cafe, Courtyard Cottage, and Finn’s Chophouse and Speakeasy.
