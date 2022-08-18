Founded in 1942 by brothers Louis and Charles “Chuck” Rycenga, Grand Haven’s Rycenga Building Center has withstood the test of time and competition.
In an era of online shopping and big-box stores, the Rycenga family has carried on the hardware and building supply business through eight decades.
The business will celebrate its 80th anniversary today (Thursday, Aug. 18), with a party at the store, 1053 Jackson St. Games, raffles, a food truck and more are on the docket from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Louis’ son John began helping out around the store in his adolescent years, then began working there full time in 1980, after graduating from college. John Rycenga now serves as president of the company.
John Rycenga credits the company’s growth to the boom of the housing industry.
“We’ve grown our business substantially,” he said. “The housing industry is one of the leaders in the economy.”
So many people now working from home during the pandemic led to a big increase in home improvement projects, Rycenga added. That bump in business has allowed them to “modernize” the exterior of their building.
Rycenga said they currently have around 50 employees at the shop, including his two daughters and a son-in-law. He said the family is proud of their business because of the family “succession,” and because they’re able to supply products and materials for people’s homes.
“I got to work with my father for many years,” Rycenga said. “This is a rewarding business. The home is where the family gathers.”
Purchasing Manager Wendy Meyers has been helping plan today’s party. She said everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate with them.
The party will include a food truck from Wandering Cow, music from Dave Palmer, ice cream and storewide sales. Meyers said they’ll also have pictures on display showcasing 80 years of business, along with a ribbon cutting with the local Chamber of Commerce.
John Rycenga said he is looking forward to celebrating the day with the Rycenga family and the community.
“We’ve enjoyed 80 years,” he said. “We’re looking forward to another 80.”
