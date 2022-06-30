Shape Corp., a global Tier 1 automotive supplier of multi-material impact energy management and lightweight body structures, has entered into an agreement with Hydro, a leading producer of aluminum and renewable energy.
The collaboration will allow the Grand Haven-based Shape to be the first to explore and bring to the U.S. market automotive components utilizing Hydro CIRCAL, containing a minimum of 75 percent post-consumer aluminum scrap, company officials said. Hydro CIRCAL features an industry-leading CO2 footprint and is expected to deliver an estimated 70 percent CO2 reduction versus the North American average for aluminum when.
