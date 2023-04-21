On Saturday, April 22, Grand Haven Main Street will hosting The Big Shop – an opportunity for area merchants to give back to local nonprofit partners.
This year’s benefactors include Mosaic Counseling, Love In Action, Grand Haven Public Safety’s Back The Bark, and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Shoppers who mention they are participating in The Big Shop will be able to designate the nonprofit partner they are shopping for; merchants will be donating 15 percent of the sale to that recipient.
Dozens of Grand Haven Main Street businesses in Downtown and Centertown will be participating in the promotion.
“This event, and events like it, are held so that residents and visitors alike can enjoy our historic and vibrant Downtown and Centertown businesses,” said Jeremy Swiftney, Grand Haven Main Street’s executive director. “An added plus is it helps our Lakeshore and local economy thrive.
“The Big Shop is a new event for 2023, suggested by our merchants as a way to give back, and we hope will have a lasting positive impact within our community. I am sure it will be a success for our merchants and restaurants as well as our nonprofit partners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.