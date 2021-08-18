Sidewalk Sales

Grand Haven’s annual downtown Sidewalk Sales return this weekend.

This coming Friday marks the return of the Grand Haven Main Street’s annual Sidewalk Sales.

The sales event runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

