Spring Lake native Kristin Kostamo McNeil recently relocated her interior design business from San Diego to the Tri-Cities.
Kostamo McNeil launched Anne Rae Design in 2012 and has garnered many awards over the past decade. The company was recently featured in “At Home” magazine; the space featured in the magazine also won an award for Kitchen of the Year, as chosen by San Diego Home/Garden Magazine, and was a regional winner as selected by BlueStar appliances.
