Above: Stan’s Tacos manager of operations, Mike Throp, left, stands with his team on the patio in front of the restaurant, which reopened Wednesday after a two-month hiatus. Below: Stan’s Tacos opened Wednesday at 21 N. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Above: Stan’s Tacos manager of operations, Mike Throp, left, stands with his team on the patio in front of the restaurant, which reopened Wednesday after a two-month hiatus. Below: Stan’s Tacos opened Wednesday at 21 N. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tribune photos / Addy Wachter
Stan’s Tacos opened Wednesday at 21 N. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Stan’s Tacos reopened its new Grand Haven location on Wednesday, more than two months after the restaurant’s abbreviated opening.
Located at 21 N. Beacon Blvd., Stan’s Tacos is immediately recognizable due to its seafoam-colored exterior and bright-orange lettering. After months of work to spruce up the building, Stan’s Tacos opened to long lines on Aug. 10 – only to close a few days later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.