Stan’s Tacos reopened its new Grand Haven location on Wednesday, more than two months after the restaurant’s abbreviated opening.

Located at 21 N. Beacon Blvd., Stan’s Tacos is immediately recognizable due to its seafoam-colored exterior and bright-orange lettering. After months of work to spruce up the building, Stan’s Tacos opened to long lines on Aug. 10 – only to close a few days later.

