FRUITPORT TWP. — The past year brought significant challenges for animal rescues and shelters. In an attempt to help, Subaru of Muskegon and My Auto Import Center held an annual holiday pet food drive to benefit Pound Buddies of Muskegon and Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven.
The auto dealership received nearly $1,000 in donations, matched those donations, and added an additional $3,000.
