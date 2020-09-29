Carole and Steve Loftis stand under the Grand Theatre marquee Monday morning. The Loftises have sold their restaurants on the first block of Washington Avenue to Anna’s House, which plans to open its ninth Michigan location there early next year.
Carole and Steve Loftis stand under the Grand Theatre marquee Monday morning. The Loftises have sold their restaurants on the first block of Washington Avenue to Anna’s House, which plans to open its ninth Michigan location there early next year.
Carole and Steve Loftis stand under the Grand Theatre marquee Monday morning. The Loftises have sold their restaurants on the first block of Washington Avenue to Anna’s House, which plans to open its ninth Michigan location there early next year.
This is what the Anna’s House location in downtown Grand Haven will look like when it opens early next year, according to the Grand Rapids-based company.
Artist rendering
Carole and Steve Loftis stand under the Grand Theatre marquee Monday morning. The Loftises have sold their restaurants on the first block of Washington Avenue to Anna’s House, which plans to open its ninth Michigan location there early next year.
As Steve Loftis stood outside under the Grand marquee Monday morning, a handful of people stopped by to wish him well and to thank him for all he’s done.
Steve and his wife Carole, owners of Harbor Restaurants, have operated the Dee-Lite, Theater Bar, and The Grand Seafood and Oyster Bar for the past 20 years. Late last week, the Loftises announced they were closing those restaurants and selling the properties to Anna’s House, an award-winning restaurant group based in Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.