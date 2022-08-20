MUSKEGON — Verplank Family Holding Co. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Muskegon port facility with a ribbon cutting, tours and private luncheon today (Saturday, Aug. 20).
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. as state Rep. Terry Sabo joins members of the Verplank family at 151 N. Causeway St. – the site of the former B.C. Cobb power plant – to officially open the new facility, which is the largest deep-water port facility on the western shore of Michigan. It will be the only port capable of taking a 1,000-foot freighter.
The new facility has capacity to handle more than 1 million tons annually, making Verplank the largest distributor of construction aggregate in West Michigan.
Verplank officials will also open the doors to their new state-of-the-art asphalt plant, which the company relocated from its longtime location on Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon to a location just 1 mile from the port facility site.
“After more than two years of site cleanup and preparation, we are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our new port facility,” said Ron Matthews, CEO of Verplank Family Holding Co. “This work, in combination with the move and development of the asphalt plant, represents a significant investment to keep jobs in Muskegon and underscores our commitment to the Lakeshore. As a fourth-generation family-owned business, we are very pleased to be growing right here in Muskegon.”
Verplank Dock Co., one of the subsidiaries of Verplank Family Holding, acquired the 115-acre site of the former B.C. Cobb plant in June 2020 from North Carolina-based Forsite Development Inc. Forsite, in turn, had acquired the Cobb site from Consumers Energy in October 2017 and then successfully decommissioned the former coal-powered plant.
Since its 2020 acquisition, Verplank has removed more than 100,000 tons of coal that had been on-site for more than 70 years, cleaning 745,200 square feet to meet state environmental regulations; covered this portion of the site with more than 100,000 yards of virgin fill sand and 8 inches of base aggregate, enabling freighters to transport clean aggregate to store on the site; improved access and repaved and redirected roads; built a new scale house, equipping it with two scales to enhance efficiency; and stablished offices on-site that will allow employees to manage Verplank operations in Muskegon, Holland and Ferrysburg from a single location.
The relocation of Verplank’s new asphalt plant provides added efficiency to the supply chain, company officials say. The move allows Verplank to exit its longtime Sherman Boulevard home, where it had been since the 1950s but was surrounded by an increasing number of medical buildings. The Verplanks acquired the facility in 1992.
“Sixty years ago, I had a vision that the interstate program, which propelled our growth, would only last 20 years,” said Midge Verplank, now 91 and third-generation leader of Verplank Family Holding. “I felt during that time we should attempt to acquire all the deep-water property that was available. We were lucky enough to sustain that practice for the next 40 years. These acquisitions in Holland, Ferrysburg and Muskegon have allowed us to become a prominent aggregate supplier in our West Michigan market.”
Verplank traces its roots to founder Tony Verplank, who launched an ice and coal business in 1908 in Spring Lake Township. In 1927, his three sons – Sherm, Russell and Vernon – came into the business. L.J. “Midge” Verplank, Vernon’s son, took over management of the company in 1959 and the focus shifted to construction aggregates and ice control salt that remain the staples of company to this day.
Midge’s younger brother, Gary, came home from California in 1968 as the company had continued to grow and more management was needed. In 1974, Midge and Gary co-founded Shape Corp., which has grown into a global full-service supplier of lightweight steel, aluminum, plastic, composite and hybrid solutions for the automotive and other industries.
Midge’s son-in-law, Ron Matthews, joined subsidiary Verplank Trucking in September 1993, working his way up to president and COO. In 2019, he became the CEO and chairman of Verplank Family Holding Co., which has subsidiaries focused on logistics, aggregate and asphalt paving.
Today, the company employs 117 people – an increase of 120 percent since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.