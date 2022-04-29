Executive Chef Finn Treece, left, and his wife, Roxy Spear, have stepped back to bring some nostalgia to their new Beefy’s Burger Shack in Spring Lake, set to open today. The former Small Town Sandwich Shop at 909 W. Savidge St. will now feature smash burgers, milkshakes, onion rings and more.
SPRING LAKE — Endless possibilities encompass one of America’s most iconic foods – the hamburger. Some have bacon on them; others might be bolder, with toppings like mac ‘n’ cheese.
The owners of a new restaurant nestled on the village’s west side have taken the “blast from the past” approach in unveiling a new chapter in the building’s history. The former Small Town Sandwich Shop owners have stepped back to do something more seamless and fun with soon-to-be-open Beefy’s Burger Shack – because, they say, who doesn’t love a good burger?
