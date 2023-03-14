NUNICA — Baker Engineering based in Nunica recently announced the hiring of two industry veterans to oversee its business operations.
Luke Wackerle takes over as president of Baker Engineering. He brings more than 17 years of operational leadership, project management, supply chain solution knowledge and manufacturing design experience to Baker. He most recently served as operations manager at Jedco Inc., a supplier of aerospace and defense industry products based in Grand Rapids.
