LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.
The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50 percent. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will have to wear face coverings.
Office work also will be able resume if work cannot be done remotely.
The move will affect two of the eight regions identified in the governor's gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic: one covers the Upper Peninsula and another includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including Traverse City. The area is a tourist destination and home to downstate residents' second homes and cottages.
"This is a big step, but we must all remember to continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID19," Whitmer said in a statement.
"The data shows that these regions in Michigan are seeing consistent encouraging trends when it comes to the number of cases, deaths, and the percent of tests that are positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief deputy for health and chief medical executive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.