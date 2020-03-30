With markers, paint and other supplies, local children and families are creating cards and letters to bring a smile to faces.
Local residents are using their creative sides to create cards for residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which are currently on lockdown for the safety of residents.
“In these difficult times, it’s so heartwarming to see the kindness of others,” said Sue Wilson, community outreach manager at Christian Haven Home. “Our residents have been blessed to receive some specially crafted cards from members of the community. Since residents are currently unable to see their loved ones, this seemingly small act can really be a bright spot in someone’s day.”
Griffen Papes, 9, and Delaney Papes, 18, have added making cards to their routines when they aren’t working on school assignments.
Along with their mom, Beth, the Spring Lake residents are working to brighten the day for residents who currently can’t see visitors in person. Beth Papes said it started with wanting to send a letter to a friend’s grandpa in a nursing home, and now people are sending them names and addresses of more individuals.
The Papes family started making letters the first week schools were closed. As they complete the letters, Beth also takes a picture of her children working so people know who they are and why they’re sending them a card.
“It makes us feel good,” Beth said about their efforts.
The Papes family mail out letters twice a week. Once they finish sending letters to places in West Michigan, Beth said they will likely start sending letters to places on the other side of the state.
When Sara Barco learned about how residents can feel lonely, she talked with her 10-year-old daughter, Gabbie, and they set to work. They spread the materials out and started drawing pictures and writing messages.
Sara contacted two locations for names so they could personalize some of the cards.
So far, they’ve made 36 cards. The mother-daughter duo mailed some to Allendale Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. They delivered the cards to American House Spring Lake, where they gave the cards to a staff member to be sanitized before residents received them.
Looking ahead, Gabbie said she plans to write letters for everyone in her uncle’s U.S. Army unit and for nursing home residents.
