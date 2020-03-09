Audience members filled the bleachers on Friday night as almost 200 swimmers entertained the crowd during the Catalina Club’s annual show. The “XOXO Cuties”-themed performances were held Friday and Saturday at the Grand Haven High School’s Aquatic Center.
The club’s officers – Jessica Boyer, Emily Olson, Lilja Plumert and President Ellary Bylsma – spent a year developing the choreography for the show, which featured love songs. The rest of the club started early morning practices in November. The club’s other officers include Jack Timmer, Nick Wilson, Lance Ellsworth and President Carter Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.