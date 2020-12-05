A group of 16 city of Grand Haven staff members and council members volunteered as bell ringers for the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 4.
An annual tradition of the city, Manager Pat McGinnis set it up and helped schedule out bell ringers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mayor Bob Monetza and Council Member Mike Fritz served the last shift from 5-6 p.m.
