Coast Guard City Sign

Grand Haven is the only city in the United States designated as “Coast Guard City USA.”

Rob, with the Coast Guard Festival right around the corner, why is Grand Haven called Coast Guard City USA?

The Coast Guard in Grand Haven dates back to 1876, when the US Life Saving Service (USLSS) established its headquarters on the North Shore.

